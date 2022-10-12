Sunnyslope community coming together to help families displaced by apartment fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coming home to destruction is not something anyone expects. But now, the families who lived at the Cinnabar Apartments near Cave Creek Road and Dunlap Avenue are finding help, and it’s coming from people right here in their community.

With each day that passes, Outreach Pastor Cleo Lewis says the need becomes greater. “We do have immigrant families; we do have a lot of elderly,” he said.

It’s been nearly a week since several apartments went up in flames, and fire investigators are still working to find out where and how it started. Despite not having many answers, families are forced to move forward. Pastor Lewis is making sure they have the essentials. “I’ve been homeless. I’ve had a similar journey, and somebody helped me out of my situation,” he said.

There are at least six families from Sunnyslope Elementary without a home. To help them and others, donations are being collected — anything from toiletries, diapers, blankets, and even gift cards for food. “The response from Sunnyslope has been heartwarming, it’s been incredible. But it’s something we knew would happen,” Pastor Lewis said.

Items can be brought to Sunnyslope School on Monday between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., or you can drop them off at the Washington Elementary School District office anytime this week or next. The office is located at 4650 W. Sweetwater Avenue.

Donations needed include: Toiletries, toothbrush/toothpaste, hairbrush, shampoo/conditioner, soap and body wash, deodorant, women’s hygiene products, laundry detergent, trash bags, paper products (plates, paper towels, toilet paper), blankets, pillows, healthy food/snacks that can easily be prepared (nonperishable), bottled water, diapers and wipes (size 1, 5, & 6), toys for kids, and gift cards for food or household items (i.e., McDonald’s, Subway, Walmart, etc).

Several donation boxes will be at the Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (GAIN) event on Saturday, Oct. 15th, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Norton Park, near 12th Street and Hatcher Road. They ask that you please drop off your donations then.

If you cannot make it to the GAIN event, you may also drop off smaller items at any of the following locations Monday through Friday:

Cultivate Coffee, 505 W Dunlap Ave, Unit E, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Wilderness Tactical Products,1608 W Hatcher Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85021

Preach Building Supply, 1601 W Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Pawgo Pet Grooming, 46 W. Hatcher Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85021

