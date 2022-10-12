Spirit Halloween collecting donations to help “Child Life Program” at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Spirit Halloween is collecting donations to help Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s “Child Life Program!”

Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz dropped by a location in Tempe to find out how we can help every time we go looking for something spooky in-store this holiday season! “You have the opportunity to round up at the register when you’re purchasing your costumes, you have the opportunity to donate more and make that dollar go further, and we have coupons available on givetopch.org for 10% off and that 10% comes back to Phoenix Children’s when you shop in store,” said spokesperson for Phoenix Children’s Hospital Amanda.

The money goes toward the Child Life Program which helps make the hospital a more kid-friendly place. Since 2007, the partnership between Spirit Halloween and Phoenix Children’s has raised $1.4 million. Ambery Lamb, district manager at Spirit Halloween said, “It’s my favorite part about working with Spirit. We’re not only helping children at the hospital but helping them and their families feel more comfortable and know we’re here for them,” Lamb said.

