Rain ahead this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve had a nice start to our morning with lows in the lower 70s, but you have to get out right at sunrise to enjoy those temperatures!

Sunrise this time of year is around 6:30 AM. This afternoon will be a warm one with highs above average around 96 degrees, with our average this time of year resting at 91. Expect to see mostly sunny skies and temperature above average through Friday.

Some big changes are ahead this weekend since an area of low pressure off the Southern California coast will move through Northern Mexico and Arizona over the weekend. The latest weather models show moisture being pulled into Arizona and the highest rain chances on Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some models are showing areas in the Valley may receive less than .25″ to .50″ of rain, so we will see more rain along the rim this weekend.

The good news is this low will also cool things down starting Saturday as temps will be in the 80′s. The forecast high on Sunday is 81 degrees--10 degrees below average. We will see temperatures stay in the 80s through Tuesday.

