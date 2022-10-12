Paul's Car Wash
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles

Both suspects still on the run
Pinal County sheriff's deputies are searching for two burglary suspects who allegedly rammed...
Pinal County sheriff's deputies are searching for two burglary suspects who allegedly rammed PCSO patrol vehicles early Wednesday morning.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary call ended in an officer-involved shooting in an area south of Florence early Wednesday morning.

A sheriff's deputy opened fire on burglary suspects who rammed their patrol vehicles early...
A sheriff's deputy opened fire on burglary suspects who rammed their patrol vehicles early Wednesday near Florence.(Courtesy: PCSO)

Deputies were called out just before 3 a.m. to a reported burglary on Desert Hills Road south of town. As authorities arrived, deputies say two suspects were trying to take off and rammed two deputy vehicles. That’s when one deputy fired at the suspects, who then ran away on foot.

According to PCSO, one suspect is identified as Michael Anthony, 61, and is described as a white man with long curly hair and facial hair, wearing glasses, a dark-colored cap, and jeans. Another suspect is described as a bald white man with a long sleeve shirt that has writing on the back, with jeans. Deputies are calling the pair “armed and dangerous.”

If you see the suspects, do not approach them. Call 911 in an emergency or call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

