Online weekend “Be Resilient” summit to help parents talk about hard things

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every parent needs a little boost sometimes, and that is okay.

Raising children can be really stressful and when big milestones come up for your kids, talking about hard subjects makes it even more stressful. If you’re looking for some extra support, considering signing up for the “Be Resilient” week-long online summit! 26 experts on a variety of subjects will be discussing parenting strategies, how to tackle tough subjects and more at this free conference.

Valley educator Joann Crohn founded the “No Guilt Mom” website, blog and podcast, and has developed the six-day summit, starting Oct. 17 until the 24. Crohn says the summit will help parents develop the skills they need to manage stress, take time for self-care, and persevere through the challenges that come their way.

