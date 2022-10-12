‘Oklahoma!’ revival show promises same iconic, American tale with a brand new vision

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - “Oklahoma!” is likely one of those Broadway shows that comes to mind when you think of true-blue American musicals. The show shattered expectations when it first hit the stage and when it arrived on the big screen in 1955, audiences flocked to see it.

In less than a week, the 2019 Tony-winning, off-Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!” is ready to shatter your expectations again as it goes “sweeping down the plain” into Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre. Directed by Daniel Fish, this show promises “a new vision on a classic story” as it weaves the tale of a community hostile to an outsider who’s made their way into a little frontier town in the Oklahoma territory.

Actor Hennessy Winkler stars as Will Parker in the production, a prize-winning steer roper who just won the $50 he needs to marry his sweetie Ado Annie in a competition. Winkler said he’s found his role more than just something enjoyable, he says it’s affirming. Winkler is a transgender man who transitioned a decade ago.

“It’s been such a gift,” Winkler said. “Before I started transitioning, my repertoire was all girl stuff. I didn’t want to start over. My voice was crazy. But when I started transitioning years ago, I started getting roles.” He said portraying Parker has been a lot of fun since he’s such a memorable character.

“He loves his girl! It’s been really fun to play him. We have a lot in common,” Winkler said. “He’s truly written for levity and comic relief, which is a gift for me.”

He said in the time he’s been on tour, he’s had several transgender youth tell him that he’s been an inspiration to them. “We’re trans, we’re out here, we do good work. You may be watching the show, and you may not know that someone is trans while they’re performing, but we bring ourselves to these characters.”

With regard to how different this revival is from past productions, Winkler said he believes good theatre is something that can be revived and adapted to fit with what’s needed for the times. “The director has taken this piece by keeping the text and music the same, but shifting it to see a side of the musical that we don’t usually focus on,” he said. “It’s stripped down, it’s sexy. If you’re looking for the movie, you’re not going to find it.”

According to Winkler, Fisher’s “Oklahoma!” brings certain elements to the forefront that audiences may have missed in past iterations. “We’re not changing the story, just highlighting elements to the story that’s quite literally sung and danced over. This revival just lets us get into the characters a lot more than these earlier shows did.”

Winkler said he’s well aware that audience members will respond in a visceral way. “Because you’re taking something that’s considered a classic, something that’s part of people’s cultural experience and upbringing and bringing change to it, it’s hard for some audience members who may feel as though we’re doing something to their classical musical that never should be changed or touched.”

He said the cast has already seen many audience members become responsive in a variety of ways. “People really love it or really hate it,” Winkler said. “But, it’s like Curly says in the show, ‘Country’s changin’ gotta change along with it.’” He said the Rogers and Hammerstein Estate has given Fisher’s revival their stamp of approval and believes the cast is doing right by the original iteration of the show.

“If anything, you’re seeing a real piece of New York theatre,” Winkler said. “It’s really cool to see something like this coming to Arizona.” As for what he hopes audiences take away with them from the show, he said he truly hopes people understand the story the cast is trying to tell.

“I hope that people like it and enjoy it. I hope people appreciate all the work we’ve put into it and the story we’re trying to tell,” he said. “I hope [the audience] sees someone like them on stage. I hope it sparks a fire for theatre and acting in somebody young like it did for me when I was younger.”

Opening night will be Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the ASU Gammage Theatre. Get your tickets here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.