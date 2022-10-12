Native American art, pottery up for auction at Larsen Gallery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Native American art and pottery is up for auction at Scottsdale’s Larsen Gallery.

They say it’s the largest collection of Indigenous art yet at the gallery! Arizona’s Family anchor Colton Shone went out to the gallery to see the art and learn about its origins on Good Morning, Arizona!

The 5,400 square foot gallery is inside the Fine Arts district and has been part of the art market in the Valley for more than 28 years. To learn more, click here.

