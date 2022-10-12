Paul's Car Wash
Native American art, pottery up for auction at Larsen Gallery

Larsen Gallery has 60 native artists on display.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Native American art and pottery is up for auction at Scottsdale’s Larsen Gallery.

They say it’s the largest collection of Indigenous art yet at the gallery! Arizona’s Family anchor Colton Shone went out to the gallery to see the art and learn about its origins on Good Morning, Arizona!

The 5,400 square foot gallery is inside the Fine Arts district and has been part of the art market in the Valley for more than 28 years. To learn more, click here.

