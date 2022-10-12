ATV riders rescued after getting lost two days in a row in Mohave County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three ATV riders were rescued twice after getting lost two days in a row over the weekend in Mohave County.

On Sunday afternoon, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies got several phone calls reporting that three ATV riders: a 57-year-old man, a 51-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man, hadn’t come home. The three were last known to be driving through Secret Pass Canyon from Golden Valley and were reportedly heading toward the Bullhead City side of the Black Mountains. They eventually got lost and told officials later that saw casinos on the other side of the Colorado River but had no idea how to get across.

Deputies said the men left a trail that would have brought them to Silver Creek Road and instead drove several miles past a “dead end” sign, stranding them without water and food. After calling 911, Search and Rescue teams found them just under Secret Pass Canyon. After they were rehydrated, the riders still weren’t able to drive their ATVs back to Command Post so they had to be left behind. After the men were reunited with their families, deputies told them to reach out to a local four-wheeling group to help them find their ATVs.

Three ATV riders who got lost and were rescued Sunday afternoon got lost again in the same area Monday night. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The next day, instead of asking for help, the same three men and another man went back out to find their ATVs themselves in a Dodge Dakota truck. They shredded 2 tires along the way and got lost again. One walked to a nearby gas station for help, two walked back out to Silver Creek Road, and the other stayed with the truck. None of them knew exactly where the truck was but the man who stayed with the vehicle called 911 around 7 p.m. that night. Because it was dark and difficult to pinpoint exactly where the truck was, the DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter was called from Kingman. Eventually, everyone was returned to their family.

The Mohave County Search and Rescue teams ask everyone to plan ahead and always be prepared. If you’re traveling, bring multiple vehicles if one breaks down so there are more options available. Bring a map, take appropriate tools, and know how to get where you’re trying to go. Don’t rely on your cell phone.

