Police say man who shot at car killing Phoenix woman said he heard gunfire coming from the car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who shot and killed a woman riding in a car with family members in west Phoenix early Monday said he thought he heard gunfire coming from the car.

On Monday around 12:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called to an AM/PM gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road about a shooting. Officers arrived to find 35-year-old Yenni Dominguez-Leyva who had been shot while riding in the front seat of a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver told police that seven people were in the car picking up Dominguez-Leyva’s 16-year-old son near 32nd Avenue when someone started shooting at them. One of the seven was an infant sitting in Dominguez-Leyva’s lap. The driver told police he’d sped away from the shooting and stopped at the gas station to call 911. Another adult in the car who was sitting in the rear passenger’s lap had been grazed by a bullet on their right arm.

Officers went to the area of the shooting and found multiple bullet casings in front of a duplex just off McDowell Road. They called six people out of the home and detained them. A witness told police they saw gunfire and flashes of light coming from the duplex and found damage to irrigation pipes in front of Fire Station 14 next door. Another witness told police they’d seen two men known to live in the house walk toward the front door. One was carrying a rifle and the other had his hand in his pocket “like he was holding a gun.” Four of those detained were taken to headquarters where one adult and two teenagers told officers they had shot at the car.

The three suspects told police they’d gotten phone calls from someone they thought had robbed them in September who was threatening to come to their house. Martin Ramirez, 19, said he’d shot at the car with a 9mm handgun after he thought he’d heard but hadn’t seen, gunfire coming from the car.

Ramirez was released on a $1 million bond and has been charged on various counts of discharging a firearm at a structure, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious physical injury, aggravated assault on an adult, endangerment, second-degree murder, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

