Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

Authorities allege that just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Vargas-Olvera shot and killed his father, 48-year-old Antonio Vargas-Granados, inside a Glendale home near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to court documents, a family member reportedly told investigators that he was “acting crazy” when he arrived at the home earlier that day and that she left before the shooting happened. That relative tried to call her father about a half-hour later, but Vargas-Olvera answered his phone and said he had shot his father. Family members rushed to the house, trying to get Vargas-Olvera to come out.

During a 911 call to dispatchers, Vargas-Olvera reportedly identified himself and locked himself in the master bedroom. Officers later heard gunshots inside the house, and SWAT was requested. Vargas-Olvera told dispatch he had hopped a wall into the neighbor’s yard, but as more shots were heard inside the house, police deployed a robot and drone. A short time later, documents say Vargas-Olvera opened fire, and officers reportedly fired back, wounding him. There were 53 shell casings located inside the home, according to court paperwork. Ultimately, a police K-9 was used to take Vargas-Olvera into custody.

After Vargas-Olvera was released from the hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 12. He was interviewed by detectives, where he reportedly admitted to killing his father. In that interview, he said he thought his father was armed and that he “was scared” because he believed he had heard a gun being loaded, but he admitted to not seeing any weapon in his dad’s hand nor rendering any aid.

Vargas-Olvera is facing second-degree murder charges, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct in addition to aggravated assault charges.

