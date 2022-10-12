Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say

Suspect was released from the hospital on Tuesday
The man accused of killing his father and shooting at Glendale police officers was released...
The man accused of killing his father and shooting at Glendale police officers was released from the hospital on Oct. 11, 2022.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of killing his father before shootout with SWAT team at Glendale home

Authorities allege that just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Vargas-Olvera shot and killed his father, 48-year-old Antonio Vargas-Granados, inside a Glendale home near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to court documents, a family member reportedly told investigators that he was “acting crazy” when he arrived at the home earlier that day and that she left before the shooting happened. That relative tried to call her father about a half-hour later, but Vargas-Olvera answered his phone and said he had shot his father. Family members rushed to the house, trying to get Vargas-Olvera to come out.

During a 911 call to dispatchers, Vargas-Olvera reportedly identified himself and locked himself in the master bedroom. Officers later heard gunshots inside the house, and SWAT was requested. Vargas-Olvera told dispatch he had hopped a wall into the neighbor’s yard, but as more shots were heard inside the house, police deployed a robot and drone. A short time later, documents say Vargas-Olvera opened fire, and officers reportedly fired back, wounding him. There were 53 shell casings located inside the home, according to court paperwork. Ultimately, a police K-9 was used to take Vargas-Olvera into custody.

TRENDING: Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles

After Vargas-Olvera was released from the hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 12. He was interviewed by detectives, where he reportedly admitted to killing his father. In that interview, he said he thought his father was armed and that he “was scared” because he believed he had heard a gun being loaded, but he admitted to not seeing any weapon in his dad’s hand nor rendering any aid.

Vargas-Olvera is facing second-degree murder charges, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct in addition to aggravated assault charges.

TRENDING: Bank robbery suspect arrested after foot chase in Casa Grande

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three ATV riders who got lost and were rescued Sunday afternoon got lost again in the same area...
ATV riders rescued after getting lost two days in a row in Mohave County
This year’s guests include Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally...
Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser comes to Phoenix Dec. 3
On Your Side was able to lock down a refund from LookByFare for a woman who needed help.
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PCSO searching for suspects after burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting