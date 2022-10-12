Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three ATV riders who got lost and were rescued Sunday afternoon got lost again in the same area...
ATV riders rescued after getting lost two days in a row in Mohave County
This year’s guests include Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally...
Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser comes to Phoenix Dec. 3
The man accused of killing his father and shooting at Glendale police officers was released...
Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say
On Your Side was able to lock down a refund from LookByFare for a woman who needed help.
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PCSO searching for suspects after burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting