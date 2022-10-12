Glendale passes city ordinance banning panhandlers

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Glendale is trying to stop a growing number of panhandling across the city.

On Tuesday, the city council unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting panhandlers. Specifically, it makes it illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, in a public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. It also prohibits people from asking for money within 25 feet of the entrance or exit of any business or private property. People also cannot cross into the road on an unmarked sidewalk, or stand in the median.

Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama said the move was essential to ensuring the community’s safety, while Mayor Jerry Weiers spoke about a recent experience his family had dealing with aggressive panhandlers around the city.

“I want citizens to realize on, don’t focus on the violations, focus on how much safer our streets will be and how much safer it will be for commuters visiting downtown Glendale or anywhere in Glendale,” Aldama said.

Violators could face a civil violation (infraction) if it is their first offense, but offenders could face a Class 1 misdemeanor for any repeated.

