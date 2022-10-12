Former Vice President Pence endorses Senate GOP nominee Masters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence was back in Phoenix on Tuesday, rallying for Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters. Masters won the primary thanks primarily to a Trump endorsement, and now the former vice president is throwing his support behind the GOP candidate.

“Arizona and America needs Blake Masters in a Republican majority in the United States Senate.” said Pence. “Blake Masters may be the difference between a Democrat majority in the Senate and a Republican majority in the Senate.” Gov. Doug Ducey was also at the event, where he doubled down on his support of Masters.

Tuesday’s endorsement is noteworthy because it comes two days after Masters appeared in Mesa with former President Donald Trump. “I hope you get out and vote for Blake. He’s going to be great, thank you,” said Trump. However, Trump and Pence haven’t seen eye to eye much since the former president blamed his vice president for not rejecting the results of the 2020 election, which led to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The endorsement begs the question if Masters agreed with Pence’s decision to move forward with certifying the 2020 election. However, members of Masters’ team didn’t allow him to answer.

Masters has previously publicly questioned the results, stating the 2020 election was a “rotten mess.” “If we had a free and fair election, President Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office today,” said a statement on Masters’ website. The comments have since been removed.

