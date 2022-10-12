Paul's Car Wash
Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix

Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.

Two of their signature flavors are Key Lime Cheesecake-- made with fresh key lime juice mixed into the cheesecake, topped with house-made whipped cream and key lime zest and Banana Pudding Cheesecake-- made with a crispy vanilla wafer crust, mashed ripened bananas mixed right into the cheesecake and topped with vanilla pudding giving you a kicked-up version of mother’s banana pudding.

Banham’s Cheesecake is open late to help satisfy all those late-night cravings. The Banhams also wanted to create a quaint and romantic spot for date night where couples can enjoy an elegant and classy dessert and share a little conversation and a lot of love.

To learn more, click or tap here to visit the Banham’s Cheesecake website.

  • PHONE: (602) 824-8657
  • ADDRESS: 2836 E Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Check them out on social media as well:

  • Instagram: @banhams_cheesecake
  • Facebook: Banham’s Cheesecake

