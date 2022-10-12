Paul's Car Wash
Clean Elections Commission cancels PBS interview with Kari Lake, seeks new partner

The commission announced the cancellation on Twitter.
The commission announced the cancellation on Twitter.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Clean Elections Commission canceled Wednesday’s interview with Kari Lake after learning that Arizona PBS, without the commission’s participation, scheduled an interview with Katie Hobbs in lieu of an in-person debate between the gubernatorial candidates.

“As a matter of state law and under the direction of its Commissioners,” the statement said. “Clean elections proceeded with its obligation to arrange a Q & A interview for candidates who agreed to debate.” This means as Hobbs refused to debate her Republican opponent, the commission isn’t obligated to arrange a similar interview with the Democratic candidate. The commission said it will look for a new venue and partner for the interview.

“As the CEC’s broadcast partner, PBS’ actions are a slap in the face to the commissioners,” said Lake’s campaign in a statement to the media. “The CEC specifically voted against Katie Hobbs’ demand for her own one-on-one interview, but PBS went behind the CEC’s backs and agreed to give her one anyway.”

In a statement to Arizona’s Family, Cronkite School Dean Battinto L. Batts Jr. said:

