Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bank robbery suspect arrested after foot chase in Casa Grande

Christopher Nelson, 38, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch in Casa Grande.
Christopher Nelson, 38, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch in Casa Grande.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody, arrested moments after a bank was robbed Tuesday in Casa Grande.

Police were called to the report of a robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 1276 E. Florence Blvd., west of Colorado Street, just before 3:30 p.m. Police say a man wearing a mask and gloves, with a handgun in his waistband, walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money. Once cash was handed over, he ran toward a nearby neighborhood.

TRENDING: Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles

Responding officers saw a man running away from the area of the bank and began chasing him. With the help of a K-9, police say the suspect was found hiding under a covered ATV on the driveway of a home on East 11th Street.

Casa Grande police say the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Nelson, had evidence linking him to the robbery and officers found a handgun-style BB gun nearby. Nelson was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on robbery charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PCSO searching for suspects after burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting
State Farm Stadium getting a glow-up just in time for Super Bowl
Larsen Gallery has 60 artists being showcased.
Native American art, pottery up for auction at Larsen Gallery
Spirit of Halloween is raising money for children's hospitals, including Phoenix Children's...
Spirit Halloween collecting donations to help “Child Life Program” at Phoenix Children’s Hospital