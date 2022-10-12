Bank robbery suspect arrested after foot chase in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody, arrested moments after a bank was robbed Tuesday in Casa Grande.

Police were called to the report of a robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, located at 1276 E. Florence Blvd., west of Colorado Street, just before 3:30 p.m. Police say a man wearing a mask and gloves, with a handgun in his waistband, walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding money. Once cash was handed over, he ran toward a nearby neighborhood.

Responding officers saw a man running away from the area of the bank and began chasing him. With the help of a K-9, police say the suspect was found hiding under a covered ATV on the driveway of a home on East 11th Street.

Casa Grande police say the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Nelson, had evidence linking him to the robbery and officers found a handgun-style BB gun nearby. Nelson was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on robbery charges.

