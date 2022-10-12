Arizona Comic Book Art Festival coming to Phoenix in February 2023

Paul's Car Wash
A comic book art festival is coming to Phoenix Feb. 25, 2023!(Source: Pixabay)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brand new comic book art festival is coming to Phoenix Feb. 25, 2023!

There will be comics, creators, retailers, comic book fans, original art and signing opportunities at the event. If you’re a comic book fan, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Guests for the event include:

  • Mitch Gerads (DC Comic’s Batman, Strange Adventures & Mister Miracle)
  • Darick Robertson (Co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan, artist for DC & Marvel Comics)
  • Andrew MacLean (Creator of Image Comics’ Head Lopper)
  • Alexis Ziritt (Co-Creator of Space Riders, Creator of Tarantula, artist at Image Comics & Heavy Metal)
  • Scott Godlewski (DC Comics’ Justice League, Superman, & Co-Creator of Copperhead at Image Comics)
  • And so many more!

The event will be held at the Phoenix Shrine Auditorium and Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 25. Pre-sale starts Oct. 19 and general admission on Nov. 21. Tickets will be limited, so make sure you get them early!

“With more and more comic conventions becoming large pop culture spectacles, I thought it was time to try a throwback approach to when comic conventions were all about comics and the creators who made them,” festival founder Ryan Cody said. “To that end AZCAF will be comics and creator focused which I think makes a wonderful event for fans to interact with some of our amazing guests.”

To learn more and see the full list of guests for the event, click here.

