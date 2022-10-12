Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser comes to Phoenix Dec. 3

Paul's Car Wash
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 20th annual Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding fundraiser event is coming to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre this Dec. 3!

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, starting at 10 a.m. at this link, and they start at $40 and go up to $300. This year’s guests include Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and comedian Jim Breuer. Proceeds from the event will go toward Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.

The centers provide free music, dance, arts, and educational programming for kids and young adults, age 12 to 20. You can learn more about the program here. “We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers,” said Alice Cooper. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

The fundraiser will get started at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and besides the star-studded lineup will also feature performances from the Solid Rock dancers, Bucket Brigade, and winners of this year’s Proof is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition. There may also be other special guests attending! All ages are welcome at the event.

