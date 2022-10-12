44 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Finding Forever is sponsored by 72 Sold.
Have you considered adopting a child?
Have you considered adopting a child?(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 44 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Latest News

Something Good

Online weekend “Be Resilient” summit to help parents talk about hard things

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dani Birzer
Raising children can be really stressful and when big milestones come up for your kids, talking about hard subjects makes it even more stressful.

Something Good

Be Resilient Weekend summit to help parents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Raising children can be really stressful and when big milestones come up for your kids, talking about hard subjects makes it even more stressful.

Something Good

Iowa boy with no arms share resilience on the football field

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Even though he knows he will never score a touchdown, He takes pride in his blocking.

Good Morning Arizona

Iowa boy showcases the power of determination

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST
|
An Iowa boy is sharing his story of resilience by playing football.

Latest News

Something Good

JCC goes the ‘extra mile’ for breast cancer research

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The CEO was on the treadmill for 8 hours with no breaks with a pledge to donate $100 per hour.

Motivation Monday

Slowing down aging through Yoga

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:14 AM MST
|
Brightside Studios in Phoenix hosts a unique weekly Brahma Yoga practice. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage

News

Jewish community center in the Valley fundraises for breast cancer research

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM MST
|
Fitnessfest is all about going the extra mile, literally, to help raise money for breast cancer research.

Field Trip Friday

Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and fun

Something Good

Arizona State Fair has been collecting food for hungry families in need

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Just bring 10 canned food items to the fair on Fridays this month from noon to 6 p.m. and you can get in for free.

News

Arizona State Fair is collecting food for families in need every Friday in October

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:56 AM MST
|
Last Friday, they collected more than 20,000 pounds of food, which has already been given out to families in need.