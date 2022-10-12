4 hospitalized after boats collide on Colorado River near Lake Havasu

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people were injured when two boats collided earlier this week on the Colorado River.

On Tuesday, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a boat crash that happened where the river meets Lake Havasu. Emergency crews arrived to find two men on one boat with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries on the second boat. All four were taken to the hospital.

Four people were hospitalized after two boats crashed into each other on the Colorado River on Tuesday. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the collision happened as a 2003 21-foot Aftershock boat tried to pass a 1997 20-foot Eliminator boat. That crash caused the Aftershock to ramp over the other boat, hitting both men on board.

The driver of the Eliminator was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries. Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor, although the incident is still being investigated.

