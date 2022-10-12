Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

4 hospitalized after boats collide on Colorado River near Lake Havasu

Four people were hospitalized after two boats crashed into each other on the Colorado River on...
Four people were hospitalized after two boats crashed into each other on the Colorado River on Tuesday.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people were injured when two boats collided earlier this week on the Colorado River.

On Tuesday, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a boat crash that happened where the river meets Lake Havasu. Emergency crews arrived to find two men on one boat with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries on the second boat. All four were taken to the hospital.

Four people were hospitalized after two boats crashed into each other on the Colorado River on...
Four people were hospitalized after two boats crashed into each other on the Colorado River on Tuesday.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the collision happened as a 2003 21-foot Aftershock boat tried to pass a 1997 20-foot Eliminator boat. That crash caused the Aftershock to ramp over the other boat, hitting both men on board.

TRENDING: Woman finds human fetus, cremated remains in storage unit won in online auction

The driver of the Eliminator was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries. Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor, although the incident is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side was able to lock down a refund from LookByFare for a woman who needed help.
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
Deputies are searching for two persons of interest: Michael Anthony, 61, and Phillip Rice, 33.
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles
Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson records his visit to the opening ceremony of the of...
Randy Johnson spotted as an NFL photographer, sports internet freaks out
Anti-panhandling sign can be seen across many Valley cities, but Glendale is taking an extra...
Glendale passes city ordinance banning panhandlers