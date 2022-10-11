Warmer weather on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for dry and warmer weather today in the Valley, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s warming to 93 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies. This is slightly warmer than yesterday’s high of 91 degrees, which is also the normal or average high for Phoenix this time of year.

Temperatures will continue to climb the next few days as a ridge of high pressure builds over the desert Southwest. This ridge will also provide dry weather for the region. Storm chances are only near 10 percent today in the mountains of our state and the Valley will stay quiet and dry. While morning temperatures stay mild in the 60s and 70s the rest of this workweek, afternoon temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s over the next few days.

Big weather changes are on the way for the weekend. An area of low pressure that will form and spin off the Southern California coastline the next few days is forecast to move south of Arizona over the weekend. That should bring rain and thunderstorm chances for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This may change with some forecast uncertainty this far out, but at this point there’s a 40 percent chance of storms Saturday night and into Sunday morning in the Valley, with slight storm chances continuing into early next week. Storms are also likely in the high country of our state during that timeframe.

The weekend weather pattern will also help to drop temperatures. While Saturday afternoon will bring highs in the low 90s, we should drop to the mid 80s for Sunday and Monday.

