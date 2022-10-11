USPS looking to hire over 400 employees in metro Phoenix for the holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is looking for part-time, full-time, and seasonal employees to help “Deliver for America” during the upcoming holiday season. USPS says they are looking for 400 employees for the holidays and over 300 pre-career employees.

USPS has immediate openings for:

City Carrier Assistants Automotive Technicians

Postal Support Employees

Mail Processing Clerks Rural Carrier

Associates Mail Handlers

To enhance the hiring process, USPS is hosting a job fair in Phoenix on Oct. 13, 20, and 27 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Burton Barr Central Library located at 1121 N Central Ave. USPS personnel will be on-site to provide information on the open positions, answer questions and help with the application process.

USPS is also looking for 24 career automotive technicians and will be recruiting at UTI Auto Tech on Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 10695 W Pierce St. #100 in Avondale.

The starting pay range is $17.32- $27.52 per hour, depending on the position. Employees will be paid bi-weekly, and benefits are included. Applicants must be 18 years of age (or 16 with a high school diploma), need to pass a criminal background check, and have lived in Arizona for at least five years. For more information, visit www.usps.com/careers.

