Speak of the Devils Podcast: Midseason review and grades

(3TV/CBS 5) -- The bye comes at a perfect time for ASU following their upset win over No. 21 Washington. With half the season in the books, we welcome back Hod Rabino and Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com for a comprehensive discussion on the highs, lows, struggles, and improvements from the first six games. Plus, we discuss whether there is a quarterback controversy, what Shaun Aguano needs to do to keep the job, our final record predictions, and more.

More progress & ASU vs. UW preview: It wasn’t enough for an upset, but the Sun Devils did take some steps forward. We begin with a discussion of the key takeaways from ASU’s 42-25 loss to No. 6 USC and what it means going forward. Then we preview the Devils’ upcoming battle against No. 21 Washington and outline how they can pull off the upset.

A Final Showdown in the Coliseum: A look back at the loss to Utah, a look ahead to the battle vs. USC, plus conversations with Gus Farwell and Jaelen Strong.

A new era & a battle with Utah: We discuss the coaching change and more with Ralph Amsden, plus a preview of the showdown with Utah.

Herm Edwards out as ASU’s head coach: ASU is off the train. We breaking down the news of the end of the Herm

ASU vs. Eastern Michigan preview: A review of the loss to Oklahoma State plus a look ahead to a PAC vs MAC battle.

ASU vs. Oklahoma State preview: After a look at ASU’s win over NAU, we talk with ASU kicker Carter Brown and preview the road trip to Stillwater.

Tim Healey reflects on 25 seasons as The Voice of the Sun Devils: The beloved play-by-play broadcaster joins us to discuss his career, the work behind the scenes, and what he expects out of the Sun Devils in 2022.

ASU vs NAU Preview: ASU FOOTBALL IS BACK! We go behind Lumberjack lines with NAU broadcaster Mitch Strohman (8:27), and dive deep into the Sun Devils’ season opener, including our game predictions.

Season Preview and Predictions: We discuss the season ahead and make our fearless predictions with Hod Rabino and Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com

Emory Jones Named Starting QB: Brad and Cole Topham break down the announcement that Jones is the new QB1.

Fall Camp Update: We break down the latest developments from camp and discuss how the key position battles are playing out. Plus, we talk with freshman defensive tackle Robby Harrison

Pac-12 and National Preview: We break down the conference and national landscape with ESPN’s Matt Barrie, plus we talk with safety Khoury Bethley and TE Messiah Swinson.

Fall Camp Preview: We break down the key position battles and highlight the critical storylines to track as the Sun Devils open up fall camp.

Pac-12 Media Day Recap: A rundown of the key points George Kliavkoff and others made at Pac-12 Media Day.

Media Day with the Devils: We talk with DE Michael Matus, TE Jalin Conyers, CB Timarcus Davis, C Ben Scott, and FB Case Hatch.

Breakout Candidates for 2022: We count down the Devils ready for the spotlight and talk with EMU head coach Chris Creighton.

ASU’s Place in a Post-Pac-12 World: We discuss the impact of USC & UCLA’s departure on ASU’s future and that of the entire sport with Hod Rabino.

Mailbag, softball woes, and more: We take listener questions, talk softball with Brady Vernon, and chat with ASU DL Jalil Rivera-Harvey and NAU head football coach Chris Ball.

A Stone Cole Year in Review: Bah gawd, King! That’s Sparky’s music! In honor of our 316th episode, we take a Stone Cold-themed look back at the year that was for Sun Devil sports. There was plenty that made us say “Hell yeah!” and a lot that caused a “What?!”

Some Positive Momentum: We break down some good news and talk with new WR Cam Johnson.

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: After a rundown of the newest NFL-bound Sun Devil alums, we talk with a pair of recent commits: Iowa State transfer Joey Ramos and 2023 quarterback Izzy Carter. We then dive into a detailed and frank discussion on ASU’s issues with transfer portal losses and NIL (in)action.

What We Learned From Spring Practices: A roundtable discussion with Hod Rabino and Cole Topham on the big lessons from spring ball.

The Latest from Spring Ball: A discussion of the spring’s developments with Cole Topham of DevilsDigest.com.

Spring Practice Update: We dive into the early storylines and talk with freshman WR Javen Jacobs.

Spring Practice Preview: We look ahead to spring ball and talk with D.J. Davidson and Tyler Johnson about their roads to the NFL Draft.

Sun Devil State of Affairs: We dive into the major issues facing the program with Jordan Simone.

EMERGENCY EPISODE: Jayden Daniels enters transfer portal: We break down the news of ASU’s QB leaving town.

Football update and baseball season preview: We discuss the latest football personnel moves & preview the baseball season with Travis Buck.

Signing Day and staff turmoil: We review the new signings and the staff turnover with Hod Rabino.

EMERGENCY EPISODE: A major coach staff shakeup: We discuss the firings & resignations with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com.

Tracking ASU’s transfer portal activity: We break down the arrivals and departures through the portal & catch up with outgoing QB Ethan Long.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.