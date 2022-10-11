Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead

Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near Maize, Kan.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff, KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around 9:15 p.m. last Friday, Oct. 7 just northwest of Wichita, Kansas. She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

TRENDING: 3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett of Prescott Valley was driving westbound on a county street in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s Dodge Charger patrol car on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries where his current condition is unknown. No further information about the crash was available, including possible charges Burgett could face.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holiday shopping is in full swing.
‘Unprecedented:’ Arizona shoppers are negotiating for better prices this holiday season
A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles,...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
Phoenix marked almost 2 inches worth of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San...
Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July
October 11th marks National Coming Out Day, and one Valley nonprofit is working to make LGBTQ+...
One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day