Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around 9:15 p.m. last Friday, Oct. 7 just northwest of Wichita, Kansas. She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett of Prescott Valley was driving westbound on a county street in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s Dodge Charger patrol car on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries where his current condition is unknown. No further information about the crash was available, including possible charges Burgett could face.

