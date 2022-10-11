Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day

October 11th marks National Coming Out Day, and one Valley nonprofit is working to make LGBTQ+ youth more comfortable in the community.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day!

One•n•ten is an organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Their vision statement says, “One•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.” On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Heard Museum, the organization is inviting the community to join in their second annual Coming Out Day celebration.

They’re hoping to raise money to help LGBTQ+ youth and young adults who attend the organization’s programming and need a little extra support. There will be cocktails, storytelling, and a celebration in honor of the very special day. We sent out Ian Schwartz to learn more. Click on the video in the player to learn more.

The day was first celebrated on Oct. 11, 1988 on the first anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. It’s a day to celebrate and support people who come out as someone in the LGBTQ+ community. For more information on the day, click here for resources from the Human Rights Campaign.

One•n•ten’s event comes just before this weekend’s upcoming Phoenix Pride Festival. This year’s theme is “Believe in Yourself” and will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 & 16, at Steele Indian School Park. Arizona’s Family is a media sponsor of the event and will be participating in Sunday’s Pride Parade. To learn more about the festival, click here.

For more information on onenten, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
Holiday shopping is in full swing.
‘Unprecedented:’ Arizona shoppers are negotiating for better prices this holiday season
A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles,...
3 GCU students killed after alleged wrong-way driver crashes into car on I-17
Phoenix marked almost 2 inches worth of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San...
Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July