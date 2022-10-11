One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day!

One•n•ten is an organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Their vision statement says, “One•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.” On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Heard Museum, the organization is inviting the community to join in their second annual Coming Out Day celebration.

They’re hoping to raise money to help LGBTQ+ youth and young adults who attend the organization’s programming and need a little extra support. There will be cocktails, storytelling, and a celebration in honor of the very special day. We sent out Ian Schwartz to learn more. Click on the video in the player to learn more.

The day was first celebrated on Oct. 11, 1988 on the first anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. It’s a day to celebrate and support people who come out as someone in the LGBTQ+ community. For more information on the day, click here for resources from the Human Rights Campaign.

One•n•ten’s event comes just before this weekend’s upcoming Phoenix Pride Festival. This year’s theme is “Believe in Yourself” and will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 & 16, at Steele Indian School Park. Arizona’s Family is a media sponsor of the event and will be participating in Sunday’s Pride Parade. To learn more about the festival, click here.

For more information on one•n•ten, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.