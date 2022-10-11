Monster Energy Supercross coming to State Farm Stadium in April 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tour is heading to State Farm Stadium in April of 2023, and tickets are on sale now.

Glendale will be tour stop 12 of 17 on April 8, 2023. Pre-sale started today for preferred customers and will run until Monday, Oct. 17. General admission tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. You can get them here! The tour will be hitting major cities across 12 states from California to New Jersey with the world champion to be nominated on Saturday, May 13, in Salt Lake City.

Competing for titles in the 450SX Class will be two-time defending Supercross world champion and ESPY award-winning Eli Tomac, two-time world champion Cooper Webb and 2018 world champion Jason Anderson. American competitors, Marvin Musquin of France, Dylan Ferrandis of France, Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig will all try to secure their first title.

Australian super-star and 2022 Eastern Regional Champion Jett Lawrence, his brother Hunter Lawrence (Western Regional runner-up), Japan’s Jo Shimoda, France’s Tom Vialle, and Americans Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire, Austin Forkner, and Michael Mosiman all seek their first title in the 250SX Class.

The Western Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested in the following rounds:

Round 1: Anaheim, CA on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Angel Stadium

Round 2: Oakland, CA on Saturday, Jan. 14 at RingCentral Coliseum

Round 3: San Diego, CA on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Snapdragon Stadium

Round 4: Anaheim, CA on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Angel Stadium

Round 11: Seattle, WA on Saturday, March 25 at Lumen Field

Round 12: Glendale, AZ on Saturday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium

Round 16: Denver, CO on Saturday, May 6 at Empower Field at Mile High

Want to check out the map for the State Farm Stadium event? Click here. To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.