Mild temps this weekend, rain chances by Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A quiet weather pattern has set up for the next several days across Arizona, resulting in temperatures a bit above normal for this time of year, especially in the central deserts.

That means we’re looking at mid-90s for highs and lows in the 70s that should last until Saturday. That will be a transition day to some potentially wet weather, especially in southeast Arizona. The reason for the change? A weak area of low pressure located off the coast of southern California. Currently, the storm is fairly weak and not moving much. However, it will pick up a bit of strength and moisture and will begin to head inland this weekend.

That will bring some scattered showers in SoCal on Saturday with the rain chances going up in Arizona by Sunday. Right now we’ve got a 40% chance for measurable rain on Sunday around metro Phoenix with a 30% chance on Monday. The farther east you live in the Valley, the better your chance for rain. Some areas might get a quarter inch or more of rain, but we’re not expecting that for most locations around the metro.

The heaviest rains seem to be aimed at eastern and southeast Arizona. We’ll get some cooler air, too. Saturday we’ll see highs in the low 90s, but on Sunday and Monday, highs will only be in the low 80s. That’s way below average for this time of year.

