Iowa boy with no arms share resilience on the football field

An Iowa boy is sharing his story of resilience by playing football.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thaddeus Longmire was born without arms, but that doesn’t stop him from playing the game he loves. When he gets knocked down, he gets right back up. Even though he knows he will never score a touchdown, He takes pride in his blocking.

“Football is very fun and being a tight end blocking and feeling like a part of the team,” he said. “No one really said I couldn’t do it, they just gave me looks. That made me feel like I should do it to prove them wrong.”

He proved them wrong, alright.

