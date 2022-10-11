I-10 eastbound closed near Tolleson after crash sends one person to hospital

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Transportation officials say a portion of Interstate 10 eastbound is closed near Tolleson after a serious car crash on Monday night. Officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash near I-10 and Avondale Boulevard. One car went over the guardrail and rolled, investigators said. ADOT cameras showed debris littering the side of the freeway and a heavy backup of cars.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials didn’t say if anyone else was injured or what led up to the crash. The freeway will be closed at Avondale Boulevard. It’s unknown when the road will reopen.

UPDATE: I-10 EB is closed due to the crash near Avondale Blvd. There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#Aztraffic #PHXtraffic https://t.co/pn16cuHGRZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.