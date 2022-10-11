Paul's Car Wash
Fundraiser being held to raise money to help Phoenix-area LGBTQ+ youth

October 11th marks National Coming Out Day, and one Valley nonprofit is working to make LGBTQ+ youth more comfortable in the community.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day. It’s a day to celebrate and support people who come out and identifies as someone in the LGBTQ+ community

One•n•ten is a great organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth and there’s a special event on Oct. 12 where they’re hoping to raise money for a really good cause. We sent out Ian Schwartz to learn more. Click on the video in the player to learn more.

For more information on onenten, click/tap here.

