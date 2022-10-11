Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Former Vice President Mike Pence visiting Phoenix as forum guest speaker

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks on border security following a border tour, Monday,...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks on border security following a border tour, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Arizona as a guest speaker once again. Pence will visit Phoenix on Tuesday for the third stop of the nationwide “School Freedom Forum,” hosted by Club For Growth.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. He’ll be one of the speakers at the event hosted at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak. Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters will also be in attendance. For more information or to RSVP, click/tap here.

Pence was previously in Peoria in late July, hitting the campaign trail with Karrin Taylor Robson. Pence threw his support behind Robson, who lost the Republican gubernatorial bid to opponent Kari Lake.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The detective was working on the cold case murders of 22-year-old Angela Brosso and 17-year-old...
Detective details plan to get DNA from Phoenix Canal Murders suspect during Monday trial
Messages supposedly sent by Chloe Campbell to friends say she's with "family" in Arizona and...
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
Glitch in computer software results in no pay for some Fry's employees
Valley mom killed in west Phoenix early Monday morning