Former Vice President Mike Pence visiting Phoenix as forum guest speaker
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Arizona as a guest speaker once again. Pence will visit Phoenix on Tuesday for the third stop of the nationwide “School Freedom Forum,” hosted by Club For Growth.
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. He’ll be one of the speakers at the event hosted at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak. Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters will also be in attendance. For more information or to RSVP, click/tap here.
Pence was previously in Peoria in late July, hitting the campaign trail with Karrin Taylor Robson. Pence threw his support behind Robson, who lost the Republican gubernatorial bid to opponent Kari Lake.
