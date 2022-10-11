Blink-182 announces 2023 world tour coming to Phoenix; new single comes out Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The trio of punk-rock superstars known as Blink-182 are coming back to the Valley of the Sun next summer as part of a world tour that reunites with founding member Tom Delonge.

It comes just days before the band is scheduled to release a comeback single, “Edging,” on Friday, Oct. 14. The world tour is scheduled to kick off in Tijuana in March, with stops along Central and Latin America during the spring before coming stateside for the summer in what should be an unforgettable show. In the West, Blink-182 will take the stage at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on June 14, before heading to Los Angeles to perform at the Banc of California Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Oct. 17. To learn more, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.