Airbnb rolls out new policies to reduce ‘disruptive’ Halloween weekend partying

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Airbnb is rolling out anti-party policies to cut down on “disruptive Halloween parties.”

In the past year, the company has enacted a Party Ban and created new anti-party technology for its locations in the U.S. and in Canada. In 2021, the company saw a significant drop in unauthorized parties by approximately 37%. Within Arizona, 1,900 people were deterred from having parties.

Now the short-term rental company says it’s prepared to take action against those who try to do the same thing with Halloween parties, in order to promote responsible renters’ behavior. This isn’t the first time Airbnb has done this.

Here are the policies:

For one-night reservations: Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

For two-night reservations: There will be a restriction on local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb. Reservations within an expanded radius will also be blocked.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

The site also has a resource page on its website to report urgent neighborhood disturbances, emergencies, and more. To learn more about the new features, how to list your home on the site, where to stay and more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.