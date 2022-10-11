Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Airbnb rolls out new policies to reduce ‘disruptive’ Halloween weekend partying

File image
File image(MGN Online)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Airbnb is rolling out anti-party policies to cut down on “disruptive Halloween parties.”

In the past year, the company has enacted a Party Ban and created new anti-party technology for its locations in the U.S. and in Canada. In 2021, the company saw a significant drop in unauthorized parties by approximately 37%. Within Arizona, 1,900 people were deterred from having parties.

Now the short-term rental company says it’s prepared to take action against those who try to do the same thing with Halloween parties, in order to promote responsible renters’ behavior. This isn’t the first time Airbnb has done this.

RELATED COVERAGE: Airbnb introduces new anti-party technology hoping to combat unauthorized parties

Here are the policies:

  • For one-night reservations: Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.
  • For two-night reservations: There will be a restriction on local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb. Reservations within an expanded radius will also be blocked.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

The site also has a resource page on its website to report urgent neighborhood disturbances, emergencies, and more. To learn more about the new features, how to list your home on the site, where to stay and more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tour is heading to State Farm Stadium in April of 2023, and...
Monster Energy Supercross coming to State Farm Stadium in April 2023
Do you have a spooky Halloween setup in Arizona? Share your work off with Arizona's Family!
Wanted: The best Halloween-decorated homes in Arizona
October 11th marks National Coming Out Day, and one Valley nonprofit is working to make LGBTQ+...
One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day
Strange Garden at Desert Botanical Garden is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22.
Trick-or-treat yourself to Desert Botanical Garden’s most spooktacular event of the year