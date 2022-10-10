Woman in critical condition after being hit by dump truck in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a dump truck while walking with a three-year-old child Monday morning.

According to Tolleson police, the 75-year-old woman was walking with the child headed south on 93rd Avenue around 8 a.m. Officers believe a dump truck was stopped at the intersection heading west on Baden Street while the woman and child were crossing the street. At some point, while they were crossing, the driver proceeded through the intersection and hit the woman.

The child was not injured, but the woman was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries. At this time, police are investigating impairment as a possible factor in the crash.

