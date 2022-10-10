Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Whetstone locals mixed on seeing border shipping containers

Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community...
Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (AP) - Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border.

The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers make for unsightly views being near residents and visible from State Route 90. An emergency management contractor is temporarily leasing a property just east of State Route 90, north of Huachuca City, to ready the containers. It’s part of an effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma.

TRENDING: Woman dies after being shot in west Phoenix

Cochise County Deputy Administrator Sharon Gilman said the county issued permits for the contractor to clear the property of any vegetation. But she declined to comment further since it is a state project. C.J. Karamargin, Ducey’s spokesman, says the shipping containers have proved very effective. Officials with Ducey’s office say they are acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to close the border gap.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than 95% of Arizona’s businesses have fewer than 100 employees and yet county residents...
New small business advocacy program approved in Maricopa County
A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles,...
NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt
Firefighters in Scottsdale have a new tool at their hands that could help save lives when...
Scottsdale Fire Department using thermal tech to help fight fires
Neighborhood app Nextdoor has released its annual Treat Map feature, adding a new pet-friendly...
Nextdoor app’s Treat Map is back this Halloween with new feature for pets