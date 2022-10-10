Paul's Car Wash
UPDATE: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport website back online

May have been caused by Russian-speaking hackers
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport(Hartsfield-Jackson handout)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is reporting that its website is back online. They did not provide any other information.

ORIGINAL STORY

The website for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is currently experiencing issues.

As of 8:30 a.m., the website is not accessible.

A representative for Hartsfield-Jackson says they are looking into it. No other information was provided.

“We are aware of the problem, we are looking into it, and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

It appears that the websites for Los Angeles, California, Des Moines, Iowa, and Jackson, Mississippi, are experiencing or did experience similar problems on Monday morning.

Websites for other major airports such as John F. Kennedy in New York City, Chicago’s O’Hare, Seattle-Tacoma, and Miami, Florida, appear unaffected.

According to CNN, Russian-speaking hackers known as Killnet are claiming responsibility. At this time, it does not appear that the website issues are impacting operations but it may prevent travelers from obtaining information about things such as parking, security wait time and more.

The type of cyberattack used by Killnet is known as “distributed denial of service.” Hackers flood a targeted website with so much phony web traffic that it knocks the website offline.

Check back for updates.

