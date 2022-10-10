Temps to climb in Arizona, but storm chances returning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cool start to your Monday in Phoenix and across Arizona. Temps are in the 60s in many Valley locations this morning and we even have some 30s in the northern mountains. Phoenix can plan on a dry day with highs around 91 degrees later this afternoon.

We have some moisture in the state and a pesky low-pressure system that is set to exit Arizona. Spotty storms are possible later today in the mountains north and east of Phoenix. The best chance will be along and east of the Mogollon Rim. You will probably see some thunderheads in the distance in Phoenix today, but our rain chances are less than 5%.

The rest of the week looks to be sunny with warmer temperatures as an area of high-pressure nudges in from the west.

A low-pressure system will develop underneath that high by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. This low will scoop up some moisture and bring rain chances to the state by Saturday.

As of 6:30 a.m., we have about a 30% chance to see some rain in Phoenix this weekend. These types of low-pressure systems do their own thing and cut off from the main flow, so we will keep an eye on it to see if there are any changes to your weekend.

Cooler weather will also return to Arizona with the entrance of this system. Highs will go from the upper 90s Wednesday to the upper 80s by Sunday in Phoenix.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.