Temperatures warming up this week for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning, with lows in the lower 70′s with plenty of sunshine. This afternoon we are seeing clear skies and high temperatures in the lower 90′s. Our average high this time of year is 92 degrees.

It will be a calm weather week through Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds over our state and will start to warm things up this week. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 90′s, well above average. Any isolated showers and storms will be up in the high country the next couple of days, but we are expecting mostly clear conditions here in the Valley through Friday.

Some changes ahead for the upcoming weekend as an area of low pressure will move ashore in southern California, and it will move into our state by Saturday. This low will increase shower and storm chances Saturday and Sunday. It will also cool things down in the mid 80′s this weekend. This is a chance that showers can extend into Monday as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.