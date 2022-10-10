Scottsdale Fire Department using thermal tech to help fight fires

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department is using thermal camera technology to help fight fires.

Every crew that responds to a fire is equipped with these cameras which allow them to quickly locate hot spots and the source of the flames, even when the building is full of smoke. These cameras can also help firefighters navigate burning buildings, find victims and pets in danger, and more.

The cameras can pick up on a person’s body heat, so if someone is trapped, the firefighters will be able to quickly move to save them. According to a report by Insight Fire Training, without using a thermal camera, firefighters were only able to locate victims 60% of the time. However, when firefighters use one, 99% of the time, firefighters were able to locate the victim and 100% of the time they could make their way successfully out of the house.

Response and search times were also slashed significant by using them. In a study where firefighters didn’t use a thermal imager, a victim search took 8 minutes and 30 seconds. In victim searchers using the camera, the same victim search took 3 minutes and 30 seconds. Time is of the essence in search and rescue firefighting. PetAlert says that if you find yourself trapped in a burning building, it could take only 2 to 10 minutes for you to pass out and inevitably die from smoke inhalation.

