Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police investigating deadly shooting in west Phoenix

A heavy police presence could be seen from the AM/PM gas station at 27th Avenue and McDowell
A heavy police presence could be seen from the AM/PM gas station at 27th Avenue and McDowell(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating an apparent deadly shooting with two possible scenes in west Phoenix early Monday morning.

Officers on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that a woman was found dead at an AM/PM gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. Authorities are also investigating just west near 33rd Avenue, and investigators currently believe the scenes are connected. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DPS is investigating a deadly crash near New River early Monday morning.
2 dead in wrong-way crash on NB I-17 near New River
Former President Donald Trump visits Mesa Arizona just weeks before the midterm elections in...
Former President Trump visits Mesa, hosts rally for Arizona GOP candidates
Family of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers holds protest
Two people, including a police officer, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a...
Mesa collision involving police car, officer injured