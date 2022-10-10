Police investigating deadly shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating an apparent deadly shooting with two possible scenes in west Phoenix early Monday morning.

Officers on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that a woman was found dead at an AM/PM gas station near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. Authorities are also investigating just west near 33rd Avenue, and investigators currently believe the scenes are connected. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information. Check back for updates.

