Nextdoor app’s Treat Map is back this Halloween with new feature for pets

Neighborhood app Nextdoor has released its annual Treat Map feature, adding a new pet-friendly...
((Source: Pexels))
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neighborhood social networking app Nextdoor has released its annual Treat Map feature for Halloween, adding a new pet-friendly option this year!

The Treat Map shows not only which homes are handing out the best kind of candy or which ones have decorations, but also which houses will be handing out pet treats as well. According to a Wag survey, 59% of pet parents plan to take their furry “kiddos” trick or treating for the holiday.

This will also be the first year homeowners can include a description of their home, such as what candy they’ll have, what kids can expect when they arrive at the front door, and more!

“The Treat Map has surprised and delighted neighbors around the world for the last ten years and we’re thrilled to add a new level of excitement for pet-loving neighbors in the U.S. through our partnership with Beggin’,” said Emma Mondolino, head of Nextdoor Create. “With more than 75% of Nextdoor neighbors being pet owners, it’s a natural and compelling evolution of the map to introduce a new, pet-friendly integration.”

Purina’s Beggin’ dog treat brand is sponsoring all pet features this year.

Nextdoor members from the UK, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Australia, and Canada will be able to access the map through the app. The pet-friendly pin is only available within the U.S. Learn more about the map here!

