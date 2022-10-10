New small business advocacy program approved in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has approved a new small business advocacy program that will concentrate on supporting local businesses with a smaller number of employees get the help they need to succeed in our modern-day economy.

More than 95% of Arizona’s businesses have fewer than 100 employees and yet county residents spend more than $750 million on goods, services, and construction. Officials say that the new program’s goal is to help small and local businesses provide Maricopa County departments with goods and services not covered by existing contracts with a one-time estimated cost of less than $100,000.

“Part of what makes Maricopa County’s economy so successful are the thriving small businesses that provide recreation, goods, and services,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, District 3. Businesses will be able to certify inside the county’s E-procurement platform called “Periscope S2G” the following requirements to qualify for the program:

Independently owned and operated

Not dominant in the field

In operation longer than a year

Locations only in Maricopa County or locations in and out of Maricopa County as long as location accounts for at least 50% of sales or 50% of employees

Fewer than 100 employees

No more than $4 million in annual gross receipts in its last fiscal year

Current on all County taxes

In good standing with AZDOR and all other regulatory agencies within Arizona

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of Maricopa County’s economy, and I believe the action taken by our Board of Supervisors will directly enhance opportunities for small and local businesses and have good, long-term results for our economy,” said Kevin Tyne, Director of the Office of Procurement Services.

For more information, businesses are being asked to reach out to Sara Stafford by emailing Sara.Stafford@Maricopa.gov

