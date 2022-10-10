Man shoots and kills brother during fight in Avondale, police say

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his brother in their family home in Avondale early Saturday morning.

Avondale Police officers responded to a call around 3:17 a.m. from a man saying he’d shot his brother. Officers arrived at the home near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road to find 30-year-old Oscar Castaneda Marquez and a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and later died. Marquez was arrested and told officers he’d put his 9mm gun on the rear bumper of his truck in front of the house for them.

He told officers it all started when his brother got home around 3 a.m. Marquez said he was sleeping in the living room at the time and heard his brother making noise and turning lights on while everyone was trying to sleep. He said that when he sighed out loud in frustration, his brother started cursing at him and punching him in the face and chest several times. Marquez said he grabbed his gun to prevent his brother from getting it and left the house to walk around in the backyard.

Marquez told officers that when his brother came to the front yard, he went back inside to grab his clothes and phone. He said the lights were off in the living room, so he walked into the kitchen to ask his dad if his brother had left the house. Marquez said that was when he heard his brother yelling at him from the couch and start running toward him. According to court documents, Marquez told police his brother didn’t have any weapons in his hands.

Marquez then dropped his boots and clothes, pulled his gun from his waistband, and fired one shot at his brother, reportedly intending to hit him in the leg. Instead, he shot his brother in the stomach. Marquez told investigators that he didn’t mean to kill his brother. He said he had owned the gun for two years and that he knew he was shooting at his brother since only the two of them were in the room.

Investigators later learned that another brother and two sisters were also inside the house during the deadly fight. Marquez’s father told officers he tried to break up the fight and was in the kitchen during the shooting. Officers said they found evidence of a bullet, blood, and an audio recording of the fight on Marquez’s sister’s phone.

Marquez has been released on a $1 million bond on various charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharged firearm in city limits, and second-degree murder.

