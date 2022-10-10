Man allegedly took Percocet, oxycodone before causing deadly crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was high on opioids when he hit and killed a truck driver pulled over on the side of a north Phoenix freeway last week.

Last Friday, just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 17 near Happy Valley Road. Court documents say a truck driver was pulled over on the side of the road trying to secure his load when 57-year-old Jared Todd Garrett was recklessly driving on the freeway. Garrett reportedly appeared to be taking the Happy Valley exit when he crossed the gore line, drifting into the shoulder. He then hit the man on the side of the road and drove off, investigators said. The man died at the scene.

Another driver who saw the accident followed Garrett to another exit and told him to go back to the scene, according to court paperwork. Officers arrived and saw blood, a shoe mark and damage on Garrett’s truck. He was then taken into custody. Investigators haven’t identified the victim.

Police say Garrett admitted to officers he had taken Percocet and oxycodone before the crash. In addition, officers noted Garrett’s speech was slurred, and he couldn’t stand up straight. Police searched his truck and found Percocet in a container and an additional 12 Percocet pills on him, court documents say. Garrett was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter.

