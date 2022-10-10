Paul's Car Wash
Kaibab National Forest opens Christmas tree permit season

The Kaibab National Forest will make Christmas tree permits available online starting Thursday.
The Kaibab National Forest will make Christmas tree permits available online starting Thursday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — ‘Tis the season for permits for cutting down potential Christmas trees in Arizona.

The Kaibab National Forest will make Christmas tree permits available online starting Thursday. The permits for ranger districts in north-central Arizona will only be obtainable via Recreation.gov. No permits will be given in person. The actual chopping down of trees will not be allowed until Nov. 1.



Each permit holder can cut a maximum of five trees at $15 per tree. The permits apply to specific tree species no more than 10 feet tall. The permits expire Dec. 31. More specific instructions on which types of trees and a map of where people can cut down trees are available on the website above.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

