JCC goes the ‘extra mile’ for breast cancer research

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Jewish Community Center went the extra mile to raise money for a good cause. They held an event called Fitness Fest, doing all they can to help raise money for breast cancer research.

All kinds of activities were held. From fit challenges to tournaments, and workouts with a chance to win prizes. The CEO of the center also took to a treadmill to raise money. His plan was to be on the treadmill walking for eight straight hours with no breaks. And he did. He was on the treadmill for 8 hours with no breaks with a pledge to donate $100 per hour.

All of the proceeds are going to the Virginia G Piper Cancer Center

