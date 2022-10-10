Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day showcases the strength and resilience as part of the nation’s First People. This year, a small festival is being held in downtown Phoenix, along Roosevelt Row, with a celebration of all the Indigenous nations.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, you can take part in some family-friendly fun filled with live music, demonstrations, native cuisine, art, and much more. Oh, and be sure to check out the vendor’s market, skateboarding competition, film screenings, and community zone. Best of all, general admission is free to the public!

For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.