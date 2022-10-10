Paul's Car Wash
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row

Best of all, general admission is free to the public!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day showcases the strength and resilience as part of the nation’s First People. This year, a small festival is being held in downtown Phoenix, along Roosevelt Row, with a celebration of all the Indigenous nations.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, you can take part in some family-friendly fun filled with live music, demonstrations, native cuisine, art, and much more. Oh, and be sure to check out the vendor’s market, skateboarding competition, film screenings, and community zone. Best of all, general admission is free to the public!

For more information, click/tap here.

