Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gila River firefighter to be remembered

The Gila River Fire Department has announced the death of firefighter David Engel.
The Gila River Fire Department has announced the death of firefighter David Engel.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gila River Fire Department has announced the death of firefighter David Engel.

Engel died on Saturday after serving with the department and the Hazardous Materials team for seven years. The department shared the following on Facebook, thanking him for his service and contribution to the community:

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced. Details surrounding his death have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Messages supposedly sent by Chloe Campbell to friends say she's with "family" in Arizona and...
Missing Colorado teen could be in Arizona, messages to friends suggest
Fentanyl was discovered in a Phoenix toddler after parents found him unconscious
Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix toddler after being found unconscious by parents
More than 95% of Arizona’s businesses have fewer than 100 employees and yet county residents...
New small business advocacy program approved in Maricopa County
A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles,...
NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt