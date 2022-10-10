Gila River firefighter to be remembered

GILA RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Gila River Fire Department has announced the death of firefighter David Engel.

Engel died on Saturday after serving with the department and the Hazardous Materials team for seven years. The department shared the following on Facebook, thanking him for his service and contribution to the community:

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced. Details surrounding his death have not been released.

