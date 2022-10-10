Body of California man recovered from Lake Havasu

Paul's Car Wash
The body of a California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (AP) - The body of a California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report of a man not resurfacing Saturday in the North Basin area of the lake.

Divers and patrol boats searched the area of the lake using side scan sonar technology and sheriff’s officials said the body was found Sunday in about 32 feet of water.

They said the body was taken to the county medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

