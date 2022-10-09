Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Two men in critical condition after shooting in south Phoenix

Phoenix police are looking for suspects after two men were shot in south Phoenix Saturday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for suspects after two men were shot in south Phoenix Saturday night. Both men were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 9th Ave and Dobbins Road. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. Police say the suspects left in a vehicle before officers got to the scene. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Arizona’s Family crews are on the scene and will provide updates are they are made available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women
Animal rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for the gruesome...
Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona
Two men shot in south Phoenix, taken to hospital in critical condition
Arizona State's quarterback Trenton Bourguet, right, throws a touchdown pass as Washington's...
Bourguet leads ASU’s 45-38 win over No. 21 Washington