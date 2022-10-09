Two men in critical condition after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for suspects after two men were shot in south Phoenix Saturday night. Both men were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 9th Ave and Dobbins Road. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. Police say the suspects left in a vehicle before officers got to the scene. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Arizona’s Family crews are on the scene and will provide updates are they are made available.

