Two men in critical condition after shooting in south Phoenix
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for suspects after two men were shot in south Phoenix Saturday night. Both men were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 9th Ave and Dobbins Road. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. Police say the suspects left in a vehicle before officers got to the scene. An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Arizona’s Family crews are on the scene and will provide updates are they are made available.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.